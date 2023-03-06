Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
SILENT WITNESS

Robber wearing white gloves hits cellphone store in Phoenix

Mar 6, 2023, 1:15 PM
Jayme West's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

This article originally appeared March 30, 2015.

Maybe the way this guy was dressed should have been the first clue.

“He was dressed much like a bad guy, wearing dark sunglasses, dark hat and dark clothes,” Phoenix Police Detective Kim Bates said.

“He was wearing white gloves, but again, gloves in Phoenix in June, that’s a clue.”

It was Wednesday, June 29, 2011, at about 2:30 p.m., when the suspect walked into the Cricket store at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

He casually waited for all of the customers to leave. Then he reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store employee, demanding the money.

The employee wasn’t hurt and the robber got away.

Our next unsolved crime happened about a year later, but only a few blocks away near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street. It was Friday, June 15, 2012, around 4 p.m.

The victim worked for a satellite TV company and was installing a dish outside of a home.

Bates said a guy pulled up in a white Dodge pickup.

“A second suspect got out and asked for information about the satellite dish that was being installed,” she said.

“When the employee turned to get a pamphlet from his truck, the first suspect approached with a handgun and demanded the tools from the vehicle.”

The man turned over the tools, and the pair took off.

Bates said the victim did exactly the right thing.

“When you have a gun in your face, you just want to do what is being asked so you can get away from the situation safely,” she said.

Silent Witness

(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police searching for suspect in violent 2015 rape case

A female security guard was sexually assaulted at a Phoenix apartment complex and thieves in Tempe stole a backflow device from a gas station. Both cases happened in 2015.
8 days ago
(KTAR News Photos)...
Martha Maurer

Serving the community: KTAR News airs 1000th episode of Silent Witness

This week, KTAR News 92.3FM aired the 1000th episode of Silent Witness, hosted by longtime news anchor Jayme West.
10 days ago
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks at a press conference Nov. 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (Photo ...
Jayme West

Sheriff Paul Penzone looks back for 1000th episode of Silent Witness

This is the 1000th episode of Silent Witness on KTAR News 92.3 FM. It began with then-Phoenix Police Sgt. Paul Penzone, who is now Maricopa County's sheriff.
20 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Jayme West

2nd suspect in Phoenix murder remains unidentified in 2014 case

Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said officers responded to a welfare-check call at the home of Jesus Cortez in December 2014. They found him, dead, a victim of murder.
29 days ago
(Surveillance footage video provided by the Glendale Police Department)...
SuElen Rivera

Glendale police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Circle K robbery

Glendale police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in December, authorities said.
1 month ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Jayme West

Police need clues in 2014 robbery and beating of man near Phoenix canal

A 42-year-old man was beaten to a pulp and robbed near the canal at Indian School Road and 20th Avenue in Phoenix back in 2014.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Robber wearing white gloves hits cellphone store in Phoenix