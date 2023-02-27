Phoenix police searching for suspect in violent 2015 rape case

This article originally appeared March 23, 2015.

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a violent rape case.

The man is accused of attacking a female security guard at 9:40 p.m. Feb. 12, 2015, at the Ventana Apartments near McDowell Road and 71st Avenue.

The suspect attacked the woman from behind and attempted to push her into a vehicle while removing several items of her clothing.

During her escape, the woman fell to the ground before the man began slamming her head into the curb repeatedly.

Neighbors heard the woman’s cry for help and called police as the suspect escaped toward McDowell Road.

The man was described as Hispanic, approximately 21 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reported to have been wearing a light blue or gray sweatshirt and long jean shorts.

Tempe police are searching for two men who are suspected of stealing a backflow device from a Chevron gas station at 825 E. Apache Blvd., around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 7.

The men pulled into the gas station in a mid-1990s black Ford Mustang with a red stripe on the hood and chrome wheels. They parked the vehicle next to the backflow device and popped the hood.

One of the suspects, described as 5-foot-10 and wearing a black hoodie with a light-colored star-shaped logo on the front, kicked the device until it broke. The two men then took off with the device.

If you have any information regarding either case, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or leave an anonymous tip on the website at silentwitness.org.

