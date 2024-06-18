Close
Phoenix police still trying to solve fatal hit-and-runs involving bicyclists from 2016

Jun 18, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:28 am

This article originally appeared July 4, 2016.

Two bicyclists were killed by hit-and-run drivers on busy Phoenix streets. In our first case, 35-year-old Timothy Mannion was heading north on 35th Avenue just north of Indian School Road on April 24, 2016.

“It’s basically Saturday night,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “It’s one or two o’clock in the morning, the bars are getting out and there’s a lot of traffic.”

Witnesses said as Mannion was crossing the road they saw a black truck with no headlights on. It struck Mannion but never stopped.

Mannion was wearing dark clothing, so, with no headlights, the truck’s driver probably didn’t see him and he didn’t see the truck.

Even though Mannion may have been crossing the street diagonally, Rothschild said, “The driver of the vehicle still has the responsibility and the duty to stop, check on the victim and report the accident.”

Read more about this case here.

Our next deadly hit-and-run case was on April 2, 2016, on southbound 27th Avenue just north of Bethany Home Road. Just after 3 a.m., 51-year-old Darryl Summers had his hard hat and gear with him and was riding his bike to work.

“He was wearing a reflective vest, bike helmet and had lights on both the front and rear of the bicycle,” Rothschild said.

Yet he was run over from behind by an older-model, black, metallic GMC Sierra pickup. He probably never saw it coming.

The truck knocked him to the ground, ran over Summers and kept going.

Read more about this case here.

The victim, Darryl Summers, is shown. (Silent Witness Photo) Summers' bike is shown after the accident. (Silent Witness Photo) A truck similar to the one that struck Summers. (Silent Witness Photo)

