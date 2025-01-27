How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

PHOENIX — As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

With 2024 in the books, getting your taxes in order and knowing what tax brackets they go in could make a difference in how much your tax return will be.

“We see all the time people that are contributing to their individual retirement arrangements (IRAs) or to their Roth accounts, for example. But why didn’t you put it into a self employment tax rather than a regular IRA,” President of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax Stewart Willis said.

“With an IRA, you can deduct your income off of your ordinary income tax. But with a self employment tax, it’s an above the line deduction, which means that you also avoid your self -employment tax.”

One company has emerged that will help maximize your tax return from 2024.

Who to turn to maximize tax return?

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax will help optimize the most money from your 2024 tax returns.

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax will help give you tax analysis and figure out your tax bracket, such as a self-employment bracket.

“Id you’re self -employed and you don’t have a plan and no one’s talked to you about the strategies, how to use a SEP or an individual 401K, well, then you need to go get a second opinion,” Willis said.

“And what we’re doing is we’re offering an absolutely free second opinion and tax analysis, but you have to take action. Make it your New Year’s resolution to ask for help right now.”

Receive a free portfolio review and tax analysis or call 877-573-8473 for more information.