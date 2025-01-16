Among the more important and prominent features of our homes is our roof system. By that we mean the roof and the gutters. The roofing materials are important and play a role in the aesthetic of our homes. Often overlooked and under rated is the second part of the roofing system, the guttering.

This is a good time to take a hard look and inspect both components of your roofing system.

Roofing, the first part of your home’s roof system

Let me begin by saying that we do not recommend you climb up on your roof. There are different ways to inspect your roof.

Ground inspections can be accomplished with the aid of a good pair of binoculars. Visually inspect as much of your roof’s surface as possible. If a portion of your house has a second story, you can see some portion of the roof through a window. If your neighbor has a higher vantage point, use that to check out your roof, (yet another good reason to be on good terms with your neighbor).

Look for these aspects of distinct types of roofing:

Asphalt Shingles. Look for surface wear, thinning of granules and granules that have come loose. Check your gutters and downspout outlet where loose granules will collect.

Tile. Look for missing or broken tiles where the elements can get below the tile and affect the underlayment.

Metal. Look for buckling or ‘oil canning’ of the metal surface. If your roof panels are fastened with screws, scan your roof surface for missing fasteners.

Foam. Look for worn areas and areas where the UV protective coating is missing or worn off. Also look for holes that sometimes can be caused by birds or other pests.

More tips about taking care of your home’s roof system

Speaking of pests, look for signs of nests or other indications that unwanted guests have taken up residency.

Flashing. Look carefully where your roof surface interfaces with a wall or where there is penetration. You will be looking for any interruption of the surface of either the roofing material or the flashing material such as a bump, gap, tear, or any break in its surface.

Gutters, the second part of your home’s roof system

Gutters do a lot and can tell you a lot about your roof’s condition.

The first job of your guttering system is to lead water away from the house. Without gutters water can collect and seep into the soil around the stem wall and potentially affect the stability of your foundation. Erosion around your home can also contribute to damage to the structure and the surrounding landscape. Gutters and downspouts work together to direct water where you want it to go. Lots of folks use the water to augment watering landscape.

Again, y’all be careful about getting on a ladder. Note the roof inspection suggestions, particularly a higher vantage point, to look at the gutter conditions.

What to look for when inspecting this part of your home’s roof system

Clogs. These can be easy to diagnose. If the flow from your downspout seems restricted, or water is running over the top of your gutter, you may need to get the gutters cleaned.

Leaks. During a rain event, grab your slicker and umbrella, walk around your home and check to see if water is leaking from the gutter. This can typically occur at corners or seams in the gutter. Check out the connections between the downspout and the gutter. That can be a telltale sign of a leak or a blockage.

Direction of the water when it hits the ground is important. Whether you have a downspout, or in the case of a flat roof you may have a scupper that dumps water to the ground, be sure your system is directing the water away from the home. Splash blocks and downspout extensions can be employed to help direct water. A flexible downspout extension pipe can also be buried to maintain your landscaping aesthetic.

If you find any flaws in your roofing system, look to our Rosie on the House website for assistance in finding a Certified Partner to help you out.