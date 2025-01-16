Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ROSIE ON THE HOUSE

How to inspect your home’s gutters and roof

Jan 16, 2025, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com's Profile Picture

BY ROSIE ROMERO, HOST AND OWNER OF ROSIEONTHEHOUSE.COM


KTAR.com

Among the more important and prominent features of our homes is our roof system. By that we mean the roof and the gutters. The roofing materials are important and play a role in the aesthetic of our homes. Often overlooked and under rated is the second part of the roofing system, the guttering.

This is a good time to take a hard look and inspect both components of your roofing system.

Roofing, the first part of your home’s roof system

Let me begin by saying that we do not recommend you climb up on your roof. There are different ways to inspect your roof.

Ground inspections can be accomplished with the aid of a good pair of binoculars. Visually inspect as much of your roof’s surface as possible. If a portion of your house has a second story, you can see some portion of the roof through a window. If your neighbor has a higher vantage point, use that to check out your roof, (yet another good reason to be on good terms with your neighbor).

Look for these aspects of distinct types of roofing:

  • Asphalt Shingles. Look for surface wear, thinning of granules and granules that have come loose. Check your gutters and downspout outlet where loose granules will collect.
  • Tile. Look for missing or broken tiles where the elements can get below the tile and affect the underlayment.
  • Metal. Look for buckling or ‘oil canning’ of the metal surface. If your roof panels are fastened with screws, scan your roof surface for missing fasteners.
  • Foam. Look for worn areas and areas where the UV protective coating is missing or worn off. Also look for holes that sometimes can be caused by birds or other pests.

More tips about taking care of your home’s roof system

Speaking of pests, look for signs of nests or other indications that unwanted guests have taken up residency.

  • Flashing. Look carefully where your roof surface interfaces with a wall or where there is penetration. You will be looking for any interruption of the surface of either the roofing material or the flashing material such as a bump, gap, tear, or any break in its surface.

Gutters, the second part of your home’s roof system

Gutters do a lot and can tell you a lot about your roof’s condition.

The first job of your guttering system is to lead water away from the house. Without gutters water can collect and seep into the soil around the stem wall and potentially affect the stability of your foundation. Erosion around your home can also contribute to damage to the structure and the surrounding landscape. Gutters and downspouts work together to direct water where you want it to go. Lots of folks use the water to augment watering landscape.

Again, y’all be careful about getting on a ladder. Note the roof inspection suggestions, particularly a higher vantage point, to look at the gutter conditions.

What to look for when inspecting this part of your home’s roof system

  • Clogs. These can be easy to diagnose. If the flow from your downspout seems restricted, or water is running over the top of your gutter, you may need to get the gutters cleaned.
  • Leaks. During a rain event, grab your slicker and umbrella, walk around your home and check to see if water is leaking from the gutter. This can typically occur at corners or seams in the gutter. Check out the connections between the downspout and the gutter. That can be a telltale sign of a leak or a blockage.
  • Direction of the water when it hits the ground is important. Whether you have a downspout, or in the case of a flat roof you may have a scupper that dumps water to the ground, be sure your system is directing the water away from the home. Splash blocks and downspout extensions can be employed to help direct water. A flexible downspout extension pipe can also be buried to maintain your landscaping aesthetic.

If you find any flaws in your roofing system, look to our Rosie on the House website for assistance in finding a Certified Partner to help you out.

Rosie On The House

Among the more important and prominent features of our homes is our roof system...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

How to inspect your home’s gutters and roof

Among the more important and prominent features of our homes is our roof system, which refers to the roof and the gutters.

1 day ago

Check the toilet in 2025 to make sure it flushes all year...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

No party pooping: Follow these tips to tune the toilet in your home

You'll have to check the toilet ahead of time if you want to have an easy time in the bathroom all throughout 2025. Follow these simple steps.

8 days ago

Electrical panel tips 2025: All homeowners should know...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Tips for Arizona homeowners: Have you labeled your electric panel?

Your electrical panel can provide a lot of essential and useful information. It can seem overwhelming at first. Here's a quick and useful overview.

15 days ago

How to maintain appliances technology 2024 2025...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Maintaining your refrigerator, oven, washer, microwave and dryer can help them last longer

Rosie on the House is here with tips to help Arizona homeowners stretch their dollars in 2025. Use this guide to learn how to maintain appliances.

29 days ago

Easy home upgrades Arizona owners can try ahead of 2025...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

5 quick and easy ways to update your home

Looking for quick and low-cost ways to make your house feel more like a home? Here are a few easy home upgrades Arizonans should before 2025.

1 month ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

How to save money while adding some pop to your kitchen with a backsplash

Want to add a pop of color to your Arizona kitchen? A backsplash can do a world of good. Not only that, but it can also be affordable.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

How to inspect your home’s gutters and roof