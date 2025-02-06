Fire pit tips for Arizona homeowners to know in 2025...

Something about a small fire strikes an age-old chord in most of us. The thought of sitting around a campfire conjures up feelings of relaxation and comradery.

Creating a fire pit in your own backyard may take a little planning and elbow grease, but the rewards can last for a long time.

Here are some tips you should consider as you contemplate building your fire pit. We presume that the fire’s fuel source will be wood or some combustible product, not natural gas or propane.

Fire pit design

The planning begins with deciding how you would like to use the firepit. Firepits can be a focal point of gatherings and can be the basis of a quiet time of personal reflection, or both.

The first decision is to decide how big you want the firepit to be. Here are some guidelines to consider,

30″ across will comfortably accommodate 2 to 4 people. Up to 48″, you can plan for 4 to 6 people. 60″ can accommodate up to 10 people.

Fire pit height

The firepit outer wall is typically between 18″ up to 24″. 18″ is the typical height of a chair, and 24″ is the height of a typical end table in your living room. If you design the firepit to have an extended rim for a place to put a beverage, you might want to use the 24″; if y’all want to sit close to the fire, then the 18″ works.

The fire chamber is usually about 12″ deep to allow air circulation around the fire.

Fire pit shape

A Circular shape will allow for a variety of seating options, as there is no side to sit toward. Rectangular and square shapes will have a more focused seating pattern. All shapes can work, and the decision is a personal preference.

Another consideration is where to locate the firepit. Typically, you wouldn’t build something with an open flame under a patio cover or too close to your house. Many municipalities govern the proximity of the firepit to structures by codes. Check with your local building officials before building. A safe distance is usually considered to be 10 to 25 feet from a combustible surface. That includes trees and other landscaping. Another reason to consider the distance is sparks; they can travel far on a windy day.

You can choose from two basic noncombustible materials for the firebox: Masonry or Metal.

Fire pit masonry

The firebox, where the wood will be burning, must be constructed with fire-resistant brick. Regular brick or concrete blocks will not work here. The residual moisture content in those materials will expand when exposed to high heat and literally explode.

Fire-resistant brick, the kind used in fireplaces, needs to line the fire chamber. Unless you are building the firepit floor directly in the dirt, you should use the fire brick to line the floor of the fire chamber. You will also need to use a fire resistant mortar called refractory cement to hold the firebrick together.

Once the fire chamber is constructed, you can use regular masonry products to achieve the aesthetic you are looking for with the surrounding outer wall. Be it block, brick, or stone, as long as it is protected by fire brick between the masonry and the fire chamber, you are good to go.

Fire pit metal

To construct a firepit with metal, you will need to either possess or hire welding talent and equipment. Consider the type of metal you’re working with.

There are four basic types of steel, carbon, stainless, alloy and tool.

Carbon: Of these, carbon is the most frequently used. While affordable, carbon steel is subject to corrosion from weather and pitting from hot fires. Stainless steel: This is the best metal to use. It has a higher tolerance for heat and is resistant to corrosion. It will be a bit pricier, though if you have a modern-style home, its sleek aesthetic fits right in.

A good thickness for steel is 1/8″.

Aluminum can also be used. It is lighter and will make your firepit more moveable if that is a consideration. The lower melting temperature of aluminum can cause warping and melting with larger fires. Smaller fires work well with aluminum. You might want to use a ¼” thickness. Corrosion resistance to weather is a plus factor. Aluminum can remain uncovered between uses.

Unless you are building a firepit where the floor of the fire chamber is directly in the dirt, you should use the same metal of the firepit for the floor of the fire chamber. Heat will affect the floor metal quite a bit. To help alleviate the negative effects, you can put a layer of sand between the fire and the floor.

**We will leave you with caution: homemade firepits can lead to addictive behavior such as gathering with family and friends and moments of quiet meditation.

We would love for you to share some pictures of your homemade firepits. Please send them to info@rosieonthehouse.com.