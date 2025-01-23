Close
KTAR.com
Home
Top Stories
Listen Live
Podcasts
Video
Contests
ArizonaSports.com
News
Arizona News
Arizona Sports
Arizona Business
Arizona Votes
Arizona Immigration
Arizona Education
Arizona Health
Arizona Traffic
Arizona Weather
East Valley Youth Violence
Arizona Technology
Arizona Wildfires
National
Community Spotlight
Sponsored Articles
Shows
Arizona's Morning News
The Mike Broomhead Show
The Ramsey Show
The Chris and Joe Show
Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos
The Chad Benson Show
Complete Lineup
Blogs
Silent Witness
Rosie on the House
Chew On This
Data Doctors
Kim Komando Tech Tips
KTAR News on 92.3FM
On-Air Schedule
KTAR Apps
YouTube
Staff Social Media
Newsletter
Contests and Events
Text Alerts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Everyday Strong
KTAR NEWS
ARIZONA SPORTS
Top Stories
Listen Live
Podcasts
Live Video
Contests
Menu
Queen Valley evacuation maps
Follow @kstonezone
Share