Logisticus leases building at Park303

Logisticus Group is leasing a full building at the Park303 industrial development in Glendale. Aerial of the Park303 industrial development in Glendale. The Park303 property features pickleball and basketball courts. Logisticus is the first major tenant in Park303’s second phase.