Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sky Harbor gets $84.3M in federal funding for new taxiway bridge

The new taxiway bridge will unite the north and south airfields on the west end of the airport. (Phoenix Sky Harbor) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal funding for its new 2,100-foot taxiway bridge. (Phoenix Sky Harbor) Construction has already begun, and the bridge is expected to be completed by 2027. (Phoenix Sky Harbor)