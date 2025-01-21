Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Should a teenager have an emergency fund, too?

Jan 21, 2025, 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

Our son is in high school, and he has a car and a part-time job nights and weekends. We’ve worked with him on saving, spending and giving, but should a teenager have an emergency fund, too? If so, how much do you recommended them setting aside?

Dominic

Should your teenager have an emergency fund?

Dear Dominic,

This is a great question! I’m glad to know you’re working with your son and teaching him wise financial habits.

I always recommend an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses for adults, and I think that’s a fair expectation for your teenager, as well. He won’t need as big an emergency fund as a married couple with kids if his expenses consist only of those connected to his car and social life. So, I’d suggest him saving up three months’ worth of what it takes to operate the car—gas, insurance and maintenance.

I think those are fair financial responsibilities for a responsible teen in his situation.

— Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

should a teenager have an emergency fund 205...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Should a teenager have an emergency fund, too?

One of Dave Ramsey's followers wonders if he should encourage his teenager, who has a part-time job, to create an emergency fund.

10 hours ago

Sales management job caught your eye? 2 email tips to follow...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: How many follow-up emails should you send after a job interview?

In this letter, a listener of the Dave Ramsey Show asks him how many follow-up emails she should sent after applying to a sales management job.

8 days ago

financial obligations Phoenix Arizona money...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Honor your financial obligations

Financial expert Dave Ramsey shares a letter from a reader and shares advice on why it's important to honor your financial obligations.

14 days ago

savings tips Dave Ramsey financial advice money market...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Where’s the best place to keep your savings

Savings should be kept separate from the rest of your cash so you don’t accidentally spend it on the wrong thing, Dave Ramsey says.

17 days ago

Found a rental property to buy? Heed this 1 warning...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: The rental game’s not for everyone, potential landlords

So you've found a rental property you like, and you're considering becoming a landlord. Before you start fantasizing about the cash, think about this.

21 days ago

Sticking with your goals: 4 ways to stay accountable in 2025...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: 5 ways to stick with your New Year’s Resolution in 2025

What's Dave Ramsey's advice for sticking with your goals and New Year’s resolutions? Be specific, measurable, timed, written and personalized.

29 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Dave Ramsey says: Should a teenager have an emergency fund, too?