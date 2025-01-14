Sales management job caught your eye? 2 email tips to follow...

Close
Dave Ramsey says: How many follow-up emails should you send after a job interview?

Jan 14, 2025

BY DAVE RAMSEY


Dear Dave,

I had an interview for a sales management position during the first week of January. Since then, I’ve sent two follow-up emails. One was to thank the human resources representative for their time and for considering me for the job.

In the second, I reiterated my interest in the position and desire to work for the company. Was this a proper and professional approach? If not, how would you suggest handling things after a first interview?

Tiffany

Question about potential sales management job

Dear Tiffany,

In this situation, I would recommend sending another email.

You want to walk right up to that fine line that separates bold and confident from pushy, because that’s one of things a good sales manager should be able to do.

Thank them again for their time, and respectfully tell them you understand any hiring decision can be a lengthy process, but you’d like to know when you can expect an answer.

Can showing initiative improve chance of getting sales management job?

I’m talking about using your experience and the idea that you’re a great sales person, who has transformed herself into a great sales manager.

In other words, treat it almost like a professional sales call. And don’t be afraid to have a little fun with it.

If you’re still under consideration, that means they like you and you have a shot at the position. You might even hint at the fact they don’t want to hire a sales manager who doesn’t know how to follow up.

Have faith in your ability to get this sales management job

You obviously have sales skills if you worked your way up to a manager’s position. So, put those skills to work.

If you’re on a sales call, and the customer needs to perform some due diligence before deciding, a smart salesperson will request to schedule a follow-up.

In your email, ask if checking back on a certain day in the next couple of weeks will work.

You don’t want to be obnoxious, but you’re looking for an appointment of sorts — a time frame — so you’ll know when to follow up without seeming pushy or desperate.

I hope this helps, Tiffany. Good luck!

