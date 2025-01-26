Employees don't care about your mission statement? Try this...

Close
Dave Ramsey says: How to make your employees care about your company mission

Jan 26, 2025

BY DAVE RAMSEY


Dave,

I’m worried my employees don’t care about my company’s mission statement. How do I get my employees to buy-in to the company mission, and really get onboard with what I want to accomplish and the steps toward making it happen?

I feel like I have a lot of good people working for me, but I’m not sure I’m getting the message across in terms what I expect and what it will take for them and the business to succeed.

Franklin

Worried your employees don’t care about your company mission? Try this

Franklin,

It’s a no-brainer that employee buy-in is great, even essential, for your business. But actually getting buy-in? That can be tough. Here are four steps I believe are essential to setting the stage for winning employees over and gaining their trust, their loyalty and their respect.

First, evaluate your leadership. Ask yourself, Would I follow the leader I am today? Great leaders are open to feedback, humble and willing to grow. They lead by serving. And most teams will follow a good example, so lead with confidence, focus and transparency.

If employees don’t care, try this

Next, define your mission, vision and values. Your mission describes what you do and why it matters. Your vision paints a picture of what the future will look like when your mission is lived out, and your values declare what your company stands for and guide how you make decisions. Share these often, and be very clear when you do. If these principles aren’t firmly in place and understood, you’re asking your team to navigate without a map.

Also, communicate consistently and clearly. Your team members aren’t a bunch of mind readers. Share all your expectations and goals frequently, along with the why behind your plans. Make time for questions and mentoring, too. Your ability to communicate well goes a long way toward determining team satisfaction and retention, along with the quality of your relationships and the level of trust you earn.

The last step to making employees love your mission statement

Finally, have a solid strategic plan. Don’t just relay a vague outline your company’s destination, map out a clear path of how to get there with all your leaders. A strategic plan with actionable steps shows your team what winning looks like and what it’ll take to succeed.

And when the plan is specific and achievable, your team will rally around it.

Dave

