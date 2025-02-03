Win tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival
Feb 3, 2025, 9:52 AM | Updated: 9:52 am
Feb 3, 2025, 9:52 AM | Updated: 9:52 am
JUST ANNOUNCED: The Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Bill Strings & much more! The Outlaw Music Festival returns to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 13. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Register for your chance to win tickets!
6 hours ago
Just announced: Tom Jones is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on May 19, for his Defy Explanation. Register now for your chance to win tickets!!
7 days ago
KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.
8 days ago
Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to Talking Stick Amphitheatre on April 30th for the 'It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!' tour! Register for your chance to win tickets!
13 days ago
National Wear Red Day® is Friday, February 7, 2025, and people and landmarks across the U.S. – from news desks to iconic buildings – will “Go Red” to raise awareness and education around women’s heart health as part of the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month celebration. We wear RED to make sure every woman is seen, heard, and counted when it comes to her health. Women at every age, stage and season of life need our support as we take on their greatest health threat – cardiovascular disease
24 days ago
Register for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an advanced screening of 'PADDINGTON IN PERU' on February 8th!
24 days ago
As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.
When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.
PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.