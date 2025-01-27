Close
Tom Jones: Defy Explanation Tour

Just announced: Tom Jones is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on May 19, for his Defy Explanation. Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can register now for your chance to win tickets.

1 day ago

Promotions

Nominate a Teacher for $2,500!

KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.

2 days ago

Promotions

Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts- ‘It’s A Nice Day To … TOUR AGAIN!’ tour

Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to Talking Stick Amphitheatre on April 30th for the 'It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!' tour! Register for your chance to win tickets!

7 days ago

Promotions

2025 National Wear Red Day

National Wear Red Day® is Friday, February 7, 2025, and people and landmarks across the U.S. – from news desks to iconic buildings – will “Go Red” to raise awareness and education around women’s heart health as part of the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month celebration. We wear RED to make sure every woman is seen, heard, and counted when it comes to her health. Women at every age, stage and season of life need our support as we take on their greatest health threat – cardiovascular disease

18 days ago

Promotions

‘PADDINGTON IN PERU’ Advanced Screening

Register for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an advanced screening of 'PADDINGTON IN PERU' on February 8th!

18 days ago

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

Sponsored Articles

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

