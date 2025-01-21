2025 Barrett Jackson Auto Show

Promotions

National Wear Red Day® is Friday, February 7, 2025, and people and landmarks across the U.S. – from news desks to iconic buildings – will “Go Red” to raise awareness and education around women’s heart health as part of the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month celebration. We wear RED to make sure every woman is seen, heard, and counted when it comes to her health. Women at every age, stage and season of life need our support as we take on their greatest health threat – cardiovascular disease