PHOENIX – Authorities lifted evacuation orders not long after issuing them Thursday for a rural Pinal County community threatened by a brush fire.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office placed the southwest region of Queen Valley in the “GO” status of Arizona’s emergency alert system. Impacted residents were told to leave the area immediately.

The status was changed to “SET” around noon after forward progress of the fire was stopped. That meant residents could return but should remain prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.

Queen Valley is a census-designated place about 60 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

It is situated north of US 60 between Apache Junction and Superior.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.