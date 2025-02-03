PHOENIX – WM Phoenix Open week is teeing off with the possibility of record high temperatures in the forecast.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service (NWS) uses for the city’s official readings, is expected to reach 85 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

The record highs for those days are 86 for Monday and 85 for Tuesday.

“We could tie or break both of them,” NWS meteorologist Katherine Berislavich told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

Phoenix did tie the daily record on Sunday, when it reached 82 degrees. The mark for Feb. 2 was set in 1925 and matched once before in 2021.

Above-normal temperatures expected through WM Phoenix Open week

Berislavich said the rest of the Valley will probably see highs in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

“And then, heading into Wednesday and the latter half of the week, we’ll see a slight cooldown. However, temperatures are still going to remain well above normal,” she said.

For context, Phoenix typically has highs of 69-70 degrees during the first week of February.

Action at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open starts with free events Monday and Tuesday. The star-studded Annexus Pro-Am is Wednesday, and the Valley’s annual PGA Tour event runs Thursday-Sunday.

Last year’s event was plagued by rainy weather, but that won’t be a concern this week.

“It still looks pretty dry for the foreseeable future,” Berislavich said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.