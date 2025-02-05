Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Will Phoenix’s 3-day streak of record heat continue this week?

Feb 5, 2025, 8:49 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – After a three-day run of record heat in Phoenix, temperatures are expected to dip but still remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

The mercury reached 86 degrees on Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service (NWS) uses for the city’s official readings, breaking the record for Feb. 4 of 85 originally set in 1925 and most recently matched in 1963.

That came after Phoenix tied its daily records the previous two days, peaking at 82 degrees on Sunday and 86 on Monday.

What caused streak of record heat in Phoenix?

“We had an unusually strong high pressure system in place overhead with not a lot of moisture and not a lot of clouds,” NWS meteorologist Katherine Berislavich told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning while explaining the Valley’s warmer-than-usual early February weather.

RELATED STORIES

The record run is likely over, however, with the forecast calling for highs between 76 and 80 degrees the rest of the week. While that’s a drop from the past few days, it’s still quite a bit above the normal of 70 degrees for this time of year.

And with no rain in sight at least through Tuesday, fans heading to Scottsdale for WM Phoenix Open activities this week won’t have to worry about the kind of wet weather that plagued the event last year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

79° | 50°
78° and sunny

Arizona Weather News

record heat...

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix’s 3-day streak of record heat continue this week?

After a three-day run of record heat in Phoenix, temperatures are expected to dip but still remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

6 hours ago

WM Phoenix Open weather...

Kevin Stone

WM Phoenix Open week tees off with possibility of record high temperatures in forecast

WM Phoenix Open week is teeing off with the possibility of record high temperatures in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

2 days ago

Phoenix's record rainless streak is 160 days....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix falls 1 day short of its record rainless streak

After more than five dry months, Phoenix fell about 15 hours short of its record rainless streak.

7 days ago

Monday could be the day when Phoenix’s second-longest streak without rain comes to an end....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix’s second-longest streak without rain could end this week

With showers in the short-term Valley forecast for a few days this week, Phoenix’s second-longest streak without rain could end soon.

9 days ago

Phoenix is nearing its record for the longest streak without measurable rain....

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix break its record for longest streak without measurable rain?

If the current forecast pans out, Phoenix will fall just short of breaking its record for the longest streak without measurable rain.

14 days ago

A freeze warning was issued for what could be the coldest night of the season in metro Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Bundle up: Metro Phoenix could see its coldest night of the season

You might want to pull out another blanket before bedtime on what could be the coldest night of the season in metro Phoenix.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Will Phoenix’s 3-day streak of record heat continue this week?