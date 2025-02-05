PHOENIX – After a three-day run of record heat in Phoenix, temperatures are expected to dip but still remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

The mercury reached 86 degrees on Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service (NWS) uses for the city’s official readings, breaking the record for Feb. 4 of 85 originally set in 1925 and most recently matched in 1963.

That came after Phoenix tied its daily records the previous two days, peaking at 82 degrees on Sunday and 86 on Monday.

What caused streak of record heat in Phoenix?

“We had an unusually strong high pressure system in place overhead with not a lot of moisture and not a lot of clouds,” NWS meteorologist Katherine Berislavich told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning while explaining the Valley’s warmer-than-usual early February weather.

The record run is likely over, however, with the forecast calling for highs between 76 and 80 degrees the rest of the week. While that’s a drop from the past few days, it’s still quite a bit above the normal of 70 degrees for this time of year.

Good morning from the Annexus Pro-Am at the @WMPhoenixOpen! Can’t beat this weather (especially if you endured the cold last year). pic.twitter.com/UzOLDHq6EX — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 5, 2025

And with no rain in sight at least through Tuesday, fans heading to Scottsdale for WM Phoenix Open activities this week won’t have to worry about the kind of wet weather that plagued the event last year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.