PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were partially reopened Sunday night at US 60/SR143 after a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The left and HOV lanes of I-10 reopened but the center and right lanes remained closed as of 8:10 p.m. There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

ADOT reported the I-10 closure at approximately 7:11 p.m.

About 25 minutes prior, the same crash had initially blocked the center and right lanes near 40th Street.

The westbound collector-distributor, or CD, lanes remained open near milepost 152.

Eastbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

