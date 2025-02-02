Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Westbound I-10 reopens at US 60/SR-143 near Sky Harbor after crash

Feb 2, 2025, 7:40 PM | Updated: 8:15 pm

I-10 crash westbound lanes closed at US 60/SR-143...

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened Sunday night at US 60/SR143 near Sky Harbor International Airport after a crash. (ADOT X Photo)

(ADOT X Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were partially reopened Sunday night at US 60/SR143 after a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The left and HOV lanes of I-10 reopened but the center and right lanes remained closed as of 8:10 p.m. There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

ADOT reported the I-10 closure at approximately 7:11 p.m.

About 25 minutes prior, the same crash had initially blocked the center and right lanes near 40th Street.

The westbound collector-distributor, or CD, lanes remained open near milepost 152.

Eastbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Traffic

ADOT truck parking rest areas along I-10 in Arizona...

Payne Moses

ADOT powers up I-10 electronic rest area signs to help truck drivers find parking more easily

Truck drivers on the I-10 can now find rest area parking in real time with ADOT launching electronic signs along western and southeastern segments of Arizona.

10 hours ago

I-10 crash westbound lanes closed at US 60/SR-143...

Payne Moses

Westbound I-10 reopens at US 60/SR-143 near Sky Harbor after crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened Sunday night at US 60/SR143 near Sky Harbor International after a crash.

10 hours ago

Fort McDowell Road closure...

KTAR.com

Southbound SR-87 reopens at Fort McDowell Road near Fountain Hills after crash

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened on Sunday at Fort McDowell Road east of Fountain Hills following a crash.

11 hours ago

US 93 project beginning goal to add split four-lane highway between Phoenix and Nevada...

Payne Moses

ADOT begins US 93 widening project northwest of the Valley

Construction on a split four-lane highway on the US 93, a project to widen a four-mile stretch in northwest Arizona, is beginning this week

14 hours ago

The Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of Interstate 10....

Kevin Stone

Long stretch of Interstate 10 closed for Broadway Curve project this weekend

Work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project will block a long stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 this weekend.

3 days ago

A fatal crash closed a west Phoenix intersection on Friday morning....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix intersection closed after fatal crash involving motorcycle

A major west Phoenix intersection was closed during rush hour Friday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Westbound I-10 reopens at US 60/SR-143 near Sky Harbor after crash