PHOENIX – Interstate 10 heading into downtown Phoenix from the West Valley was closed briefly after a crash Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Eastbound I-10 approaching the Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange was blocked temporarily after a collision near 19th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The closure was lifted by 10:15 a.m., about 25 minutes after it went into effect, ADOT said.

No other details were immediately available.

