Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed briefly after crash west of downtown Phoenix

Jan 22, 2025, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Interstate 10 heading into downtown Phoenix from the West Valley was closed briefly after a crash Wednesday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Eastbound I-10 approaching the Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange was blocked temporarily after a collision near 19th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The closure was lifted by 10:15 a.m., about 25 minutes after it went into effect, ADOT said.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Traffic

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed briefly after a crash near 19th Avenue....

Kevin Stone

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed briefly after crash west of downtown Phoenix

Interstate 10 heading into downtown Phoenix from the West Valley was closed briefly after a crash Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

23 hours ago

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after fatal crash Monday ...

Kevin Stone

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed for several hours after fatal crash in East Valley

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed for several hours in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning.

2 days ago

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue a...

David Veenstra

Drainage project to start on Northern Avenue at Loop 101

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue at Loop 101.

3 days ago

The eastbound lanes of the US 60 Grand Avenue freeway have closed due to a crash, according to the ...

Bailey Leasure

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed for several hours due to crash

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue was closed for several hours Sunday night after a crash, authorities said.

3 days ago

The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on...

Bailey Leasure

Second phase of road project near Scottsdale begins Wednesday

The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on Wednesday.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed briefly after crash west of downtown Phoenix