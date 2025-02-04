PHOENIX — Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been completed, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

All lanes on the bridge are now open. Construction on the project began in 2023 to replace the previous two-lane bridge and low water crossing.

The Gilbert Road bridge now has two lanes in each direction, a new traffic signal at the Thomas Road intersection, a new storm drain and a 36-inch waterline which is part of SRP’s water delivery system.

“I am excited to announce the opening of the Gilbert Road bridge, which will ensure that flood waters will no longer impact this route, giving residents peace of mind,” Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said.

“The Gilbert Road bridge is a vital connection in the East Valley between the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Mesa, Fountain Hills, north Scottsdale and beyond. It provides a link via State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) for the efficient movement of goods, services and people across the state helping to secure Maricopa County’s strong economic position.”

