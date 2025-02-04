Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Construction completed on Gilbert Road bridges between Mesa, State Route 87

Feb 4, 2025, 6:58 AM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been completed, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

All lanes on the bridge are now open. Construction on the project began in 2023 to replace the previous two-lane bridge and low water crossing.

The Gilbert Road bridge now has two lanes in each direction, a new traffic signal at the Thomas Road intersection, a new storm drain and a 36-inch waterline which is part of SRP’s water delivery system.

RELATED STORIES

“I am excited to announce the opening of the Gilbert Road bridge, which will ensure that flood waters will no longer impact this route, giving residents peace of mind,” Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said.

“The Gilbert Road bridge is a vital connection in the East Valley between the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Mesa, Fountain Hills, north Scottsdale and beyond. It provides a link via State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) for the efficient movement of goods, services and people across the state helping to secure Maricopa County’s strong economic position.”

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Traffic

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been ...

Bailey Leasure

Construction completed on Gilbert Road bridges between Mesa, State Route 87

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been completed.

4 hours ago

ADOT truck parking rest areas along I-10 in Arizona...

Payne Moses

ADOT powers up I-10 electronic rest area signs to help truck drivers find parking more easily

Truck drivers on the I-10 can now find rest area parking in real time with ADOT launching electronic signs along western and southeastern segments of Arizona.

2 days ago

I-10 crash westbound lanes closed at US 60/SR-143...

Payne Moses

Westbound I-10 reopens at US 60/SR-143 near Sky Harbor after crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened Sunday night at US 60/SR143 near Sky Harbor International after a crash.

2 days ago

Fort McDowell Road closure...

KTAR.com

Southbound SR-87 reopens at Fort McDowell Road near Fountain Hills after crash

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened on Sunday at Fort McDowell Road east of Fountain Hills following a crash.

2 days ago

US 93 project beginning goal to add split four-lane highway between Phoenix and Nevada...

Payne Moses

ADOT begins US 93 widening project northwest of the Valley

Construction on a split four-lane highway on the US 93, a project to widen a four-mile stretch in northwest Arizona, is beginning this week

2 days ago

The Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of Interstate 10....

Kevin Stone

Long stretch of Interstate 10 closed for Broadway Curve project this weekend

Work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project will block a long stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 this weekend.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

Construction completed on Gilbert Road bridges between Mesa, State Route 87