PHOENIX — A couple of metro Phoenix freeway ramps — one in the East Valley and another in Scottsdale — are closing for the next two months as part of ongoing improvement projects.

The ramp from Gilbert Road to the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will go offline first, starting at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Then the northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway on-ramp at Cactus Road is scheduled to close at 1 a.m. Monday.

Motorists who regularly use those ramps will have to find alternate freeway access points until mid-April, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Why are two Valley freeway ramps closing?

The closures are required so the ramps can be reconstructed to fit with new lanes that are in the works.

The Gilbert Road ramp closure is part of a $200 million project to widen an 8-mile stretch of Loop 202 between the Loop 101 Price Freeway in Chandler and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

The East Valley project began in August 2024 and was expected to last 2.5 years.

Meanwhile, the Cactus Road restriction is part of a $108 million project to add one lane in each direction of Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road.

The Scottsdale work started in January 2024 and was expected to continue for about two years.

