PHOENIX — Work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project will block a long stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 this weekend.

Valley drivers will have to make do without about 8 miles of freeway due to the closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Jan. 31-Feb. 3. (All times below are subject to change.)

I-10 will be off-limits from the “Mini-Stack” interchange at State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) in Phoenix all the way to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as crews work on a traffic shift, according to ADOT.

In addition, the following ramps in the area will be out of commission:

Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) to eastbound I-10.

Southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to eastbound I-10.

Southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

Jefferson Street to eastbound I-10.

Eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third and Seventh Streets, Buckeye Road, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway Road (starting at 8 p.m. Friday).

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street (starting at 8 p.m. Friday).

Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road (starting at 8 p.m. Friday).

🚗 Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Phoenix area) 🚗 🚧 Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) Full details: https://t.co/NmYRRaGFDb pic.twitter.com/oNov2tG5wV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 30, 2025

How to avoid Broadway Curve weekend closure

Weekend traffic can get from Phoenix to the East Valley by taking the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway.

Once on the Loop 101, drivers can connect with I-10 beyond the Broadway Curve closure by heading west on either US 60 or the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Meanwhile, motorists starting in the West Valley can detour via the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, which reconnects with I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.

In another restriction related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, the westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 in Tempe will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

More Phoenix-area freeway restrictions to watch

Valley drivers should also be aware of these non-Broadway Curve construction zones this weekend:

In east Phoenix, the southbound SR 143 ramp to the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for barrier wall repair.

On the north side, the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions between 51st and 59th avenues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for an ongoing widening project.

The westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be limited to two lanes near Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday for an East Valley widening project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.