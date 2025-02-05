ADOT announces final design for State Route 347 interchange project

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Monday it has selected a design for an interchange along State Route 347 over Riggs Road, north of Maricopa.

As part of the project, the interchange will include a new bridge along with left and right turn lanes that will improve access and traffic flow to SR 347.

The project will also see removal of the ground level intersection that connects SR 347 and Riggs Road. In its place will be a diamond interchange that will include the new bridge and on and off ramps that will connect the two roadways.

Construction on the interchange is expected to begin in 2027.

ADOT’s project is in partnership with the Gila River Indian Community, the Maricopa Association of Governments and Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

