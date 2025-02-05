Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA POLITICS NEWS

Hundreds gather outside Arizona Capitol to protest Donald Trump, his policies

Feb 5, 2025, 5:25 PM | Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 4:23 pm

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

Protestors gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz) Protestors gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz) Protestors gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz) Protestors gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz) Protestors gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz) Protestors gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz)

PHOENIX — Hundreds gathered outside of the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to protest Donald Trump and his policies they say are not right for the country.

Stacey Owen was among the protestors who said the goal of the demonstration was to bring Trump’s policies to the attention of state lawmakers.

“We have to find a way to get to our Democrats and our Republicans and let them know that are more of us than there are of them,” Owen said.

RELATED STORIES

The protest was originally slated against Trump’s immigration policies but turned into an overall objection against the Republican’s start to his second term.

The movement had been organizing under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

Brittany Biederman, another protestor, said there were several Trump issues of which she disagreed.

“This government that is in place currently is trampling on our constitution and our amendments and that’s not what we stand for,” Biederman said.

Arizona Capitol protest not first against Trump in Valley

It’s been a busy start to Trump’s second term.

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the early weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. As Democrats begin to raise their voice in opposition to Trump’s agenda, protests have also begun.

The Valley has seen multiple protests against Trump’s actions in the past week as a result. On Sunday night, multiple police and civilian vehicles were damaged by protesters during a demonstration against federal immigration policies in Glendale.

The Phoenix Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday about how its Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) is specially trained to keep the peace when members of the public gather to exercise their free speech rights.

On Sunday, thousands of people marched against Trump’s plan for large-scale deportations in Southern California, including in downtown Los Angeles, where protests shut down a major freeway for hours.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Politics News

DOGE access lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Arizona to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

Arizona is about 12 states that plan to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

7 hours ago

Follow @DannyShapiro13...

Danny Shapiro

Hundreds gather outside Arizona Capitol to protest Donald Trump, his policies

Hundreds gathered outside of the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to protest Donald Trump and his policies they say are not right for the country.

1 day ago

Matt Kenney AZ Political Podcast...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Matt Kenney on veterans issues and working with Pete Hegseth

Matt Kenney joins AZ Political Podcast to discuss what a grant freeze would mean for veterans and talks about his time working with Pete Hegseth.

7 days ago

An Arizona bill would require pornography websites to verify that their users are at least 18 years...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republicans back bill to require age verification for pornography websites

A Republican-backed Arizona bill, if passed, would require pornography websites to verify the age of their users in the state.

7 days ago

Federal grants pause Kris Mayes Arizona...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona sues Trump administration over move to pause federal grants and loans

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to pause federal grants and loans, but Arizona joined a lawsuit Tuesday aimed at making sure the plan never comes to light.

9 days ago

Isaac School District teachers should receive a paycheck this week, after a mismanaged budget left ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmakers seek solution to Isaac School District financial crisis, call for criminal probe

While lawmakers rush to free up funds so the Isaac School District can meet payroll, Republicans are calling for a criminal investigation into the tenuous situation.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Hundreds gather outside Arizona Capitol to protest Donald Trump, his policies