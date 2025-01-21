Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

Jan 21, 2025, 10:20 PM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck near 67th and Clarendon avenues around 11:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver, 41-year-old Daniela Perez, died of her injuries.

Detectives believe Perez was traveling north on 67th Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle. The 41-year-old then hit a curb, a light pole and a nearby block wall before the vehicle flipped over onto its roof, police said.

Authorities believe speed was a factor.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

