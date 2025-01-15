PHOENIX — Fresh off delivering her State of the State address, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke more about her plans for the upcoming year on Wednesday.

Hobbs joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Chris and Joe Show and discussed a number of topics ranging from politics to education to the border.

The Democrat is entering her third year as Arizona’s governor and will release her executive budget to the public on Friday.

Click on the player above to watch Hobbs’ appearance on KTAR News.

