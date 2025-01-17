PHOENIX — Motorists should keep an eye out for multiple Valley freeway closures and restrictions this weekend.

Improvement projects and maintenance work will impact traffic on sections of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Jan. 17-20. (All times below are subject to change.)

* Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory * 🚧 Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Cave Creek Road and State Route 51.

🚧 Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” Interchange) and State Route 51. Full details: https://t.co/GEjVLV38zN pic.twitter.com/uGSmF0HPBR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 16, 2025

In north Phoenix, eastbound Loop 101 will be closed from Cave Creek Road to State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance. The Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road also will be off-limits.

Drivers are being advised to exit the freeway ahead of the construction zone and use Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to bypass the closure.

More Valley freeway closures

Meanwhile, scheduled Deck Park Tunnel maintenance will impede overnight traffic on I-10 in downtown Phoenix over the weekend.

First, eastbound I-10 will be closed from the I-17 “Stack” interchange to the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The next night, westbound I-10 will be closed from the I-17 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The ramps to westbound I-10 from southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202 and southbound I-17 (near the airport) will also be closed overnight Saturday.

Drivers can use I-17 as a detour in both directions.

Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues

I-10 traffic also will be affected this weekend by the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to two lanes from I-17 to 32nd Street and three lanes from Southern Avenue to Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge and pavement work.

In addition, the westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work. US 60 traffic can detour via westbound I-10 to the Broadway Road exit and then reenter I-10 heading east.

Meanwhile, a scheduled closure of southbound I-17 in north Phoenix has been postponed.

