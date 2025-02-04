PHOENIX —US 60 between Superior and Miami will be closed until Friday due to blasting work that was performed in the area, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Crews are continuing to work to remove large boulders and debris after rock blasting the area. The highway had been scheduled to reopen at 2 pm. on Tuesday; however, additional time is needed before the freeway can safely be reopened. ADOT is projecting the work to remove the unstable rocks will continue into Friday.

The blasting work comes after a six-month period of intermittent closures for a bridge replacement project on the highway.

Motorists will need to detour due to US 60 closure

Motorists can use a 68-mile detour from state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman, which will add an additional hour, ADOT said.

Only local traffic will be permitted to use US 60 between Miami and Magma Mine Road.

