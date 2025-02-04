Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 between Superior, Miami to be closed until Friday due to blasting

Feb 4, 2025, 6:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —US 60 between Superior and Miami will be closed until Friday due to blasting work that was performed in the area, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Crews are continuing to work to remove large boulders and debris after rock blasting the area. The highway had been scheduled to reopen at 2 pm. on Tuesday; however, additional time is needed before the freeway can safely be reopened. ADOT is projecting the work to remove the unstable rocks will continue into Friday.

The blasting work comes after a six-month period of intermittent closures for a bridge replacement project on the highway.

Motorists will need to detour due to US 60 closure

RELATED STORIES

Motorists can use a 68-mile detour from state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman, which will add an additional hour, ADOT said.

Only local traffic will be permitted to use US 60 between Miami and Magma Mine Road.

Arizona News

Arizona nuclear energy 2025: Top utilities consider options...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona utilities to explore adding nuclear energy generation

Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power are considering nuclear energy, according to a Wednesday news release.

1 hour ago

An Interstate 17 improvement project will disrupt traffic in north Phoenix over the next four weeke...

Kevin Stone

North Phoenix closures scheduled for next 4 weekends as I-17 project winds down

Traffic will be disrupted in north Phoenix over the next four weekends by what's expected to be the final round of full closures for an Interstate 17 improvement project

4 hours ago

Phoenix principal wins $25K, named one of top U.S. educators...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix elementary school principal named one of the top educators in the country

Phoenix principal Jeff Martin cried happy tears as he won the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, which names him one of the top U.S. educators.

5 hours ago

record heat...

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix’s 3-day streak of record heat continue this week?

After a three-day run of record heat in Phoenix, temperatures are expected to dip but still remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

6 hours ago

Protesters demonstrate against a state immigration enforcement law on May 1, 2010, at the Arizona C...

Kevin Stone

Protesters set to gather at Arizona Capitol as part of nationwide opposition to Trump policies

Protesters are planning to gather at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday as part of a nationwide movement opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

7 hours ago

Arizona junk food bill lauded by Tom Horne on Feb. 3, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Horne urges passage of bill to get harmful junk food out of schools

Tom Horne is urging lawmakers to pass a junk food bill that aims to remove foods and drinks with specific ingredients from Arizona cafeterias.

10 hours ago

