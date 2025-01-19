Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed for several hours due to crash

Jan 19, 2025, 7:17 PM | Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 6:32 am

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue was closed for several hours Sunday night after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a crash at Greenway Road. The westbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

The roadway was reopened by around 9:45 p.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors la...

David Veenstra

The Mexicano set to reopen in Phoenix 5 months after kitchen fire

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August.

4 hours ago

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after fatal crash Monday ...

Kevin Stone

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed after fatal crash in East Valley

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning, authorities said.

5 hours ago

The 2025 MLK Day march and festival is being held Monday in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Annual MLK Day march, festival taking place in Phoenix

The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is being commemorated in Phoenix on Monday with an MLK Day march and festival.

5 hours ago

New Tempe restaurants...

Kevin Stone

4 more Tempe restaurants set to open soon at ASU’s Novus Place

Four new Tempe restaurants featuring a wide range of cuisines are set to open soon at ASU's Novus Place.

8 hours ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor Culture Corner Terminal 3...

Payne Moses

Sky Harbor unveiling Culture Corner in Terminal 3, another element to 90th birthday as airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, known as America's friendliest, is adding to its 90-year service legacy with a permanent cultural display center in Terminal 3.

8 hours ago

free Narcan kits Phoenix Arizona 2025 education schools...

Serena O'Sullivan

AZED task force places more than 4,000 Narcan kits in schools

Ever looked up "free Narcan kits Phoenix"? You'll see that many are in public schools. That's because of a task force launched by education officials.

8 hours ago

