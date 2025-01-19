Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed for several hours due to crash
Jan 19, 2025, 7:17 PM | Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 6:32 am
PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue was closed for several hours Sunday night after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure was due to a crash at Greenway Road. The westbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.
The roadway was reopened by around 9:45 p.m.
