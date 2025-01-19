PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue was closed for several hours Sunday night after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a crash at Greenway Road. The westbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

The roadway was reopened by around 9:45 p.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.