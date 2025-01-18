PHOENIX – The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, the city announced.

The investigation found “no clear and convincing evidence” supporting allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.

The city is recommending for the complaint to be dismissed without further action being taken.

“I appreciate the thorough and fair investigation,” Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez said in a press release. “I remain committed to serving the people of Tolleson with integrity and fostering positive relationships with our community partners.”

The Tolleson Elementary School District Governing Board filed an official complaint asking the city to investigate Rodriguez for potential code of conduct violations in October that stemmed from an incident that took place in September after the group appointed a new superintendent.

What was Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez accused of?

On Sept. 10, Lupita Hightower announced that she would be retiring at the end of the calendar year after serving nearly 14 years as the district’s superintendent.

The governing board called a special meeting to be held next day, when it voted unanimously to appoint Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Gisselle Herrera as superintendent effective Jan. 1, pending contract negotiations.

Rodriguez then allegedly confronted several board members in the parking lot after the meeting.

Board Member Roberta Garcia said Rodriguez shouted inappropriately and addressed Garcia by name while questioning the legality of the board’s actions.

“Had I known that he was outside waiting for me, I would have asked our school resource officer to walk me to my vehicle,” Garcia said in a press release.

Another board member said the mayor and his wife invaded his personal space in a manner that felt threatening.

“I would think there would have been more professional behavior and respect for me as a governing board member,” Anthony Aponte said in the release.

Rodriguez was elected Tolleson mayor in 2020 after more than a decade on the City Council. He ran unopposed in his mayoral reelection bid last year.

