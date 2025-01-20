Close
1 teenager killed in rollover collision in south Phoenix

Jan 20, 2025, 8:36 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – A teenager was killed in a rollover collision in south Phoenix on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck near an off-ramp of the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway at Desert Foothills Parkway around 10 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle had two occupants, according to authorities.

The driver, 18-year-old Carlos Alvarez, died of his injuries. The passenger, whose name and age were not released, did not need to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The vehicle was attempting to exit at Desert Foothills Parkway and Alvarez failed to turn and crashed into a wall, causing the vehicle to flip over onto its roof, police said.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

