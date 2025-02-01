1 teen dead after motorcycle crash in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — A teenager riding a motorcycle died on Friday after colliding with a car in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Mea Ann Ortiz, 19, was driving her motorcycle wearing a helmet in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues before the crash.

A driver in the car pulled out in front of Ortiz on 35th Avenue as the motorcyclist was headed eastbound, striking her, police said.

The intersection was closed for hours on Friday and did not reopen until 3 p.m.

Details about Phoenix crash between car, teen motorcyclist

Police responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department took Ortiz to a hospital. She died while receiving treatment.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and didn’t show signs of being intoxicated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.