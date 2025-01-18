Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise
Jan 18, 2025, 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm
PHOENIX – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy’s Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officers responded to the stabbing at Grand Village Center near Reems Road and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Police said 33-year-old Daniel Nassar and 29-year-old Logan Metcalf were having a conversation in a vehicle parked in the lot before the incident escalated.
The two men then got into a fight in the lot which is where Nassar allegedly stabbed Metcalf.
Officers provided aid to Metcalf, who had stab wounds, before taking him to a nearby hospital.
Metcalf later died at the hospital, according to police.
Nassar was booked on second-degree murder charges.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No other details were made available.
