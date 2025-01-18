Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise

Jan 18, 2025, 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy’s Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the stabbing at Grand Village Center near Reems Road and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police said 33-year-old Daniel Nassar and 29-year-old Logan Metcalf were having a conversation in a vehicle parked in the lot before the incident escalated.

The two men then got into a fight in the lot which is where Nassar allegedly stabbed Metcalf.

Officers provided aid to Metcalf, who had stab wounds, before taking him to a nearby hospital.

Metcalf later died at the hospital, according to police.

Nassar was booked on second-degree murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were made available.

