SR-87 southbound reopens at Shea Boulevard near Fountain Hills after crash
Jan 27, 2025, 7:48 PM | Updated: 8:37 pm
PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened at Shea Boulevard after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The highway closed around 7:30 p.m. and was closed for about an hour, according to ADOT.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 28, 2025
No other information was made available.
