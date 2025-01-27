PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened at Shea Boulevard after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway closed around 7:30 p.m. and was closed for about an hour, according to ADOT.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 28, 2025

No other information was made available.

