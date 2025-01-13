Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp in Scottsdale closing for 2 months

Jan 13, 2025, 8:57 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale drivers who regularly use the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Cactus Road will have to alter their commutes due to a closure that started Monday.

The off-ramp on the southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway off-ramp will be closed for around two months as part of a freeway widening project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Southbound Loop 101 motorists can exit at Raintree Drive and take either Hayden road or 94th Street to reach Cactus Road while the off-ramp is closed, according to ADOT.

ADOT also asked Loop 101 drivers in north Scottsdale to slow down and continue making room for traffic entering the freeway while crews work on the Loop 101 widening project.

The $101 million Pima Freeway Improvement Project began last year and is expected to last through 2026.

This work is necessary for ADOT to widen the Loop 101 by one lane in each direction between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard.

The project already has required multiple ramp closures, including the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road, which was restricted for two months late last year.

