ARIZONA NEWS

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Jan 21, 2025, 5:22 PM

BY ABC15 STAFF


PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn’t want to be a part of.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, Sky Harbor ranked fourth for most firearms intercepted at security in 2024.

The TSA data shows 247 firearms were recovered at security checkpoints at Sky Harbor last year.

That number is up slightly from 235 recovered at Sky Harbor in 2023.

Only Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas-Forth Worth recovered more guns in 2024.

More than 900 million passengers were screened by TSA in 2024, and 6,678 firearms were discovered throughout the year.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

