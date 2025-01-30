Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Scottsdale man who went missing

Jan 30, 2025, 7:09 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Scottsdale man with a cognitive condition who went missing on Wednesday.

Michael Drew, 67, was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving his residence near Hayden and Osborn roads while wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and jeans.

Drew was driving a gold 2016 Lincoln MKZ sedan with Arizona license plate VSA62W.

The subject is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He has a condition that can cause him to appear confused, according to the Silver Alert.

Anybody with information about Drew’s whereabouts is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-390-0471 or dial 911.

