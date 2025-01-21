Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Gallego gives mixed reviews to Trump’s border security policy rollout

Jan 21, 2025, 11:21 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is giving mixed reviews to President Donald Trump’s border security policy rollout.

While the Phoenix Democrat remains hopeful that immigration reform can be passed through a bipartisan effort, Trump jumped into action on his own by issuing multiple border-related executive orders shortly after his inauguration on Monday.

“Some of these executive orders, we’re just not going to stand by and pass without a fight,” Gallego told KTAR News 9.23 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday.

Gallego singled out his opposition to Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country illegally or on a temporary visa.

RELATED STORIES

“In my two years of campaigning, I never heard one person ask for that,” he said. “I don’t believe it actually adds to border security at all, and I think it actually diminishes our country in many ways.”

What does Sen. Ruben Gallego like about border-related executive orders?

On the other hand, Gallego said he supports designating cartels as terrorist organizations and using military resources against them.

“I’m not talking, like, sending the Navy Seals to go take down the Zetas or anything like that,” said Gallego, a Marine veteran.

Instead, he is in favor of using the military’s intelligence capabilities to investigate cartel activities.

“People forget, these cartels are very sophisticated,” he said. “They pay a lot of people very top money, top-notch money, to keep them out of trouble and keep them out of jail. And using the military and its capabilities to go after these guys is a very, very good idea.”

On the legislative front, Gallego voted with the Senate Republican majority on Monday to pass the immigration bill known as the Laken Riley Act, which he cosponsored.

He said his support for the bill is an example of what Arizona voters told him they wanted during his campaign last year.

“They said that they wanted to see real commonsense solutions; they want it done in bipartisan manner,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

6 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

8 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Arizona’s Gallego gives mixed reviews to Trump’s border security policy rollout