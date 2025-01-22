Close
Jan 22, 2025, 8:29 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – A Phoenix rideshare passenger allegedly ran over her driver multiple times with his vehicle after an altercation on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle incident near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 5:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers found a car next to the canal with 31-year-old Jordan Spalding sitting in the driver’s seat and 74-year-old Samuel Webster on the ground next to the car. 

The Phoenix Fire Department took Webster to the hospital where he later died. Spalding was detained by police and faces charges of second-degree murder.

What do detectives believe led up to the Phoenix rideshare incident?

After an initial investigation and talking to witnesses, detectives believe Webster and Spalding got into an altercation while Webster was giving Spalding a ride.

Both individuals got out of the vehicle and that’s when Spalding went back into the vehicle and ran over Webster multiple times, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No other information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.

