PHOENIX — The spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. lives on in Tempe this Saturday, as the 18th annual Regional Unity Walk will bring Valley residents together for a festival and 1-mile walk.

The city of Tempe-sponsored event, which will start and end at Tempe Beach Park, exists “to promote mutual respect and understanding” in the interconnected communities of Chandler, Gilbert, Guadalupe, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, according to a press release.

Walkers can receive free Regional Unity Walk T-shirts, with different colors for each city, while supplies last. Beverages will also be provided.

Prior to the walk, which starts at 6 p.m., guests will be treated to live music beginning at 4:30 p.m. The performance lineup includes the Marcos De Niza High School drumline, Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company, Dragonfly Arts Academy and the Aaron Nelson Band.

Thirty minutes before the live entertainment gets rolling, guests will have the opportunity to learn about various youth programs in Tempe through an engagement fair sponsored by The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission. The youth fair will last till 6 p.m.

Last weekend, Tempe Beach Park hosted 5K, 10K and half-marathon races in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event.

