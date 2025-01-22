Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2025 Regional Unity Walk brings Valley communities together in Tempe

Jan 22, 2025, 4:30 AM | Updated: 6:45 am

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. lives on in Tempe this Saturday, as the 18th annual Regional Unity Walk will bring Valley residents together for a festival and 1-mile walk.

The city of Tempe-sponsored event, which will start and end at Tempe Beach Park, exists “to promote mutual respect and understanding” in the interconnected communities of Chandler, Gilbert, Guadalupe, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Walkers can receive free Regional Unity Walk T-shirts, with different colors for each city, while supplies last. Beverages will also be provided.

Prior to the walk, which starts at 6 p.m., guests will be treated to live music beginning at 4:30 p.m. The performance lineup includes the Marcos De Niza High School drumline, Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company, Dragonfly Arts Academy and the Aaron Nelson Band.

Thirty minutes before the live entertainment gets rolling, guests will have the opportunity to learn about various youth programs in Tempe through an engagement fair sponsored by The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission. The youth fair will last till 6 p.m.

Last weekend, Tempe Beach Park hosted 5K, 10K and half-marathon races in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mexican long-nosed bat...

Alex Weiner

Endangered Mexican long-nosed bat discovered in Arizona using citizen science

The endangered Mexican long-nosed bat has been discovered in Arizona via the utilization of citizen science from residents in southeastern Arizona.

1 hour ago

Nine Inch Nails Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Trent Reznor bringing Nine Inch Nails to Phoenix toward end of long-awaited tour

Nine Inch Nails, the iconic industrial rock band led by Trent Reznor, is coming to Phoenix toward the end of its long-awaited new tour.

2 hours ago

Phoenix is nearing its record for the longest streak without measurable rain....

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix break its record for longest streak without measurable rain?

If the current forecast pans out, Phoenix will fall just short of breaking its record for the longest streak without measurable rain.

3 hours ago

Andy Biggs governor...

Danny Shapiro

Andy Biggs not going to make quick decision on potential run for Arizona governor

Rep. Andy Biggs announced his interest in running for governor of Arizona in 2026 on Tuesday, but don't expect the East Valley Republican to make a decision on his future any time soon.

4 hours ago

“I don't think it's a close call at all,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said about her la...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes expects birthright citizenship lawsuit to reach Supreme Court

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes expects her lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship to reach the Supreme Court.

5 hours ago

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed briefly after a crash near 19th Avenue....

Kevin Stone

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed briefly after crash west of downtown Phoenix

Interstate 10 heading into downtown Phoenix from the West Valley was closed briefly after a crash Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

2025 Regional Unity Walk brings Valley communities together in Tempe