ARIZONA NEWS

Rams playoff game in Glendale a chance for fans to escape tragedy of Los Angeles fires

Jan 13, 2025, 5:35 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The excitement from Los Angeles Rams fans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale ahead of their home-away-from-home playoff game was palpable on Monday evening, but there was no forgetting the reason for the bizarre scene.

Rams fans had signs, flags and other ways of honoring Los Angeles, which has been devastated by multiple wildfires in the past week.

The game against the Minnesota Vikings was officially moved to Glendale on Thursday as a result of the fires. The blazes had killed at least 24 people, displaced thousands of others and destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

RELATED STORIES

Fans said despite the quick turnaround and devastation, they wanted to honor their favorite team and find an escape from the tragedy.

“It’s nice to take a break and get your mind off it but still be conscious of it and still have that concern,” Richard, a Rams fan who drove in from Inland Empire, about an hour east of metro Los Angeles, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The sentiment was the same for Stephanie and Anthony, Rams fans from Los Angeles who came for the game.

Anthony said their home wasn’t in danger but that they knew friends and family who were evacuated and suffered losses.

They were grateful the Arizona Cardinals opened their doors for the division rival Rams during a difficult time.

“We want to support our Rams,” Anthony said. “They worked their ass off to get here, so we’re going to work our ass off to get here also.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Rams playoff game in Glendale a chance for fans to escape tragedy of Los Angeles fires