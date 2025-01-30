Close
Spontaneous identical quadruplets born at Banner hospital in Phoenix

Jan 30, 2025, 3:00 PM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A mother and father recently welcomed four identical baby girls at a Phoenix hospital last week.

The quadruplets came into the world at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix on Jan. 24.

Their parents, Rachel and Marco Vargas, are from Rhode Island but came to seek treatment in Phoenix due to various complications with the pregnancy.

Quadruplets born in Banner hospital in Phoenix

Two of the fetuses had twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. This happens when there’s an uneven blood flow between identical twins sharing a placenta, which means one baby gives too much blood to the other.

Untreated TTTS can give one twin too much amniotic fluid and an enlarged heart and low amniotic fluid and poor growth for the other twin.

The complications led the Vargas couple to seek the expertise of Dr. John Elliott, a multiple birth specialist who has delivered 127 quadruplets.

“The physicians that were caring for her were concerned about the complications and there was some thought that she might end up having to terminate two or so of her babies,” Elliott said. “That was something that she really did not want to do.”

Elliott, as well as the team at Valley Perinatal Services, started treating Rachel Vargas when she was 21 weeks pregnant. At 23 weeks, Rachel went to Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix for pre-term labor. She gave birth to her daughters at 30 weeks and three days via cesarean section.

How are quadruplets born in Phoenix Banner hospital doing?

The daughters — Sofía, Philomena, Veronica and Isabel — will be in the neonatal intensive care unit until they’re strong and healthy enough to be discharged, according to Banner.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to touch and hold my four little girls now,” Rachel said in the release. “A lot of my pregnancy was filled with uncertainty.”

She and her husband had spontaneously conceived their triplets. It was highly unusual, as most quadruplets are conceived through fertility treatments, according to Elliott.

Despite the difficulties, Rachel said she hopes her story can inspire other parents who are facing medical difficulties.

“I think it’s important for other families like ours to have hope and advocate for themselves,” Rachel sad. “It’s okay to seek multiple opinions to decide on the best plan for your family.”

