PHOENIX – A lottery ticket purchased at a Scottsdale gas station won a $2 million prize in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The entry from the Circle K at 68th Street and McDowell Road matched the five white numbers of 2, 40, 47, 53 and 55. The ticket just missed out on the $59 million jackpot because it didn’t have the red Powerball of 20.

The base prize for matching all five white numbers is $1 million. However, the Scottsdale player added the $1 Power Play option to the $2 ticket price and ended up doubling the payout.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

Arizona lottery players have hit for multiple prizes of at least $1 million in the first month of 2025, including a $112 million Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 17.

Another Arizona Powerball player wins $100,000

Meanwhile, another Arizona player won $100,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

A ticket from Clark’s Market at 100 Verde Valley School Road in Sedona matched four of the five white numbers plus the red number.

That combo is good for $50,000, a prize that also was doubled thanks to the Power Play option.

Powerball is a multistate game of chance with drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

