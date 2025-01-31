PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released video footage of a officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Laveen on Jan. 17.

WARNING: The provided body cam footage is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. Watch the video here.

What happened in the Phoenix police-involved shooting?

The unnamed officer shot one bullet and killed Christopher Alan Phillips, 45, after the man pointed a handgun in the direction of multiple officers.

Phoenix police had responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road after receiving a call that several people were invading a vacant home. When officers arrived at about 11 a.m., Phillips took off running and jumped over a wall onto the north end of Baseline Road.

Phillips was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive his injuries. His handgun was recovered from the scene.

Several roads near 35th Avenue were closed in both directions during early investigation due to the area of interest being “very large,” according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer involved has been serving the Maryvale-Estrella Mountain Precinct for about eight years. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has taken over the investigation, but the Phoenix officer is also under administrative investigation.

