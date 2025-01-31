Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police release video of fatal shooting, incident investigation ongoing

Jan 31, 2025, 5:01 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released video footage of a officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Laveen on Jan. 17.

WARNING: The provided body cam footage is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. Watch the video here.

What happened in the Phoenix police-involved shooting?

The unnamed officer shot one bullet and killed Christopher Alan Phillips, 45, after the man pointed a handgun in the direction of multiple officers.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix police had responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road after receiving a call that several people were invading a vacant home. When officers arrived at about 11 a.m., Phillips took off running and jumped over a wall onto the north end of Baseline Road.

Phillips was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive his injuries. His handgun was recovered from the scene.

Several roads near 35th Avenue were closed in both directions during early investigation due to the area of interest being “very large,” according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer involved has been serving the Maryvale-Estrella Mountain Precinct for about eight years. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has taken over the investigation, but the Phoenix officer is also under administrative investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

health care fraud Arizona couple 1.2 billion from federal medical programs...

Payne Moses

Arizona couple pleads guilty to $1.2 billion in health care fraud involving the terminally ill

An Arizona couple pleaded guilty to $1.2 billion in health care fraud related to purchasing wound grafts for elderly and terminally ill patients.

6 hours ago

Ahwatukee apartment building fire...

Damon Allred

Roof of Ahwatukee apartment building collapses as firefighters battle blaze

The roof of a two-story apartment building collapsed as firefighters battled a blaze in Ahwatukee on Saturday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Chandler Ostrich Festival 2025 concert lineup first bands released...

Payne Moses

2025 Chandler Ostrich Festival releases partial concert lineup

The Chandler Ostrich Festival announced Latin group Los Rieleros del Norte will be a headlining act in its 2025 concert series.

9 hours ago

Multiple utility projects are scheduled to take place in Tempe that will restrict traffic for the n...

David Veenstra

Utility projects to restrict Tempe traffic for 6 months

Multiple utility projects are scheduled to take place in Tempe that will restrict traffic for the next six months.

11 hours ago

Applications for noncommercial 2026 Grand Canyon river trip permits are now open through the lotter...

David Veenstra

2026 Grand Canyon river trip lottery applications now open

Applications for noncommercial 2026 Grand Canyon river trip permits are now open through the lottery system.

13 hours ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 200 pounds of illegal drugs at the Port o...

David Veenstra

Federal agents seize nearly 200 pounds of meth, cocaine at Port of San Luis border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 200 pounds of illegal drugs at the Port of San Luis border in two separate incidents.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

PHOENIX — As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return. With 2024 in the books, getting your taxes in order and knowing what tax brackets they go in could make a difference in how much your tax return will be. “We see all the time people that are […]

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

Phoenix police release video of fatal shooting, incident investigation ongoing