Man accused of fatally shooting woman before turning gun on himself in Phoenix murder-suicide
Jan 14, 2025, 6:00 PM
PHOENIX — A man was accused of fatally shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself a murder-suicide on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Officers were called to a house near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive and found a 65-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound around 7:30 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.
A 69-year-old man was later found with a gunshot wound.
Detectives are working to identify the relationship between the two people.
No other information was available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.