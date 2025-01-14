PHOENIX — A man was accused of fatally shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself a murder-suicide on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to a house near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive and found a 65-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound around 7:30 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A 69-year-old man was later found with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to identify the relationship between the two people.

No other information was available.

