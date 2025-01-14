Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of fatally shooting woman before turning gun on himself in Phoenix murder-suicide

Jan 14, 2025, 6:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was accused of fatally shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself a murder-suicide on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to a house near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive and found a 65-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound around 7:30 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

A 69-year-old man was later found with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to identify the relationship between the two people.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix was closed after a shooting on Jan. 15, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

St. Mary’s Food Bank sent provisions to support Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters....

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends water, snacks to support LA wildfire response

St. Mary’s Food Bank is pitching in with water and snacks for Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters battling the destructive blazes.

3 hours ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

6 hours ago

Amazing Arizonans Jon Kyl...

Mike Broomhead

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl discusses his career and Arizona water policy.

7 hours ago

Gilbert Advocacy Center domestic violence support Arizona Phoenix metro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert breaks ground on advocacy center for crime victims

Victim advocates, police investigators and counselors will soon be able to use the Gilbert Advocacy Center to help survivors of crimes, officials said.

7 hours ago

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Man accused of fatally shooting woman before turning gun on himself in Phoenix murder-suicide