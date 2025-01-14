Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man who was last seen in Phoenix

Jan 14, 2025, 2:30 PM | Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 8:03 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Phoenix man who went missing on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Luis Alberto Avila, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, went missing last Tuesday.

He was last seen in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

More details about new Silver Alert out of Phoenix

Avila was last seen wearing a jean jacket over a blue hoodie, along with blue jeans and black shoes.

He has brown eyes and white hair. He weighs 165 pounds, authorities said.

Avila has a medical condition that can make him easily lost and confuse, DPS said.

Anyone with information that can help law enforcement safely bring him home is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix was closed after a shooting on Jan. 15, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

St. Mary’s Food Bank sent provisions to support Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters....

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends water, snacks to support LA wildfire response

St. Mary’s Food Bank is pitching in with water and snacks for Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters battling the destructive blazes.

3 hours ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

6 hours ago

Amazing Arizonans Jon Kyl...

Mike Broomhead

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl discusses his career and Arizona water policy.

7 hours ago

Gilbert Advocacy Center domestic violence support Arizona Phoenix metro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert breaks ground on advocacy center for crime victims

Victim advocates, police investigators and counselors will soon be able to use the Gilbert Advocacy Center to help survivors of crimes, officials said.

7 hours ago

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man who was last seen in Phoenix