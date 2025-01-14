PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Phoenix man who went missing on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Luis Alberto Avila, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, went missing last Tuesday.

He was last seen in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

More details about new Silver Alert out of Phoenix

Avila was last seen wearing a jean jacket over a blue hoodie, along with blue jeans and black shoes.

He has brown eyes and white hair. He weighs 165 pounds, authorities said.

Avila has a medical condition that can make him easily lost and confuse, DPS said.

Anyone with information that can help law enforcement safely bring him home is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.