ARIZONA NEWS

Over 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized in Phoenix drug bust

Jan 29, 2025, 7:19 PM | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 11:47 am

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

Phoenix drug bust Over 1,800 pounds of narcotics were seized in a Phoenix drug bust. (Arizona DPS photo) Over 1,800 pounds of narcotics were seized in a Phoenix drug bust. (Arizona DPS photo) Over 1,800 pounds of narcotics were seized in a Phoenix drug bust. (Arizona DPS photo)

PHOENIX — More than $3.4 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized in a Phoenix drug bust on Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

Authorities seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, leading to the Arizona Financial Crimes Task Force confiscating 1,767 more pounds of illicit drugs at a residence. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was an active part of the investigation.

“This seizure represents a significant disruption to the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities,” AZDPS Director Colonel Jeffrey Glover said in a release. “The sheer amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl recovered underscores the ongoing battle we are fighting against drug traffickers who profit from addiction and suffering. Our department remains committed to dismantling these criminal organizations and keeping Arizonans safe.”

The quantity of narcotics was flagged by DPS as “an alarming threat to public safety.”

“The criminals behind these drugs are ruthless, and they have no regard for the destruction they leave behind,” Cheri Oz, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Phoenix Field Division, said. “This seizure represents lives saved and a direct hit to the criminal networks flooding our neighborhoods with poison.”

What was confiscated in Phoenix drug bust?

In total, the drug bust contained the following:

  • 1,609 pounds of methamphetamine — about 3.65 million lethal doses
  • 161 pounds of fentanyl — about 735,000 potentially fatal pills
  • 47 pounds of fentanyl powder — about 10.8 million lethal doses

It has an estimated street value of $3,405,400 in Arizona with a higher price tag if trafficked further east, according to DPS.

No other details were available as the investigation remains ongoing.

