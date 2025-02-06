PHOENIX – A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway access road near downtown Phoenix Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the eastbound Interstate 10 access road near Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The patient was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests that the man was in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle involved,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

Scherer said there was no indication that the driver was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were made available.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.