Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Tempe Marketplace bake shop

PHOENIX — Nothing Bundt Cakes at Tempe Marketplace is now open. The popular bakery chain is offering giveaways throughout the week in celebration of its grand opening.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, during which 20% of all proceeds will be donated to Tempe Community Action. On Saturday, guests can receive a complimentary confetti Bundtlet.

The Tempe Marketplace location is also offering a 20% discount for in-bakery cake purchases and one free Bundtlet per guest for certain groups throughout the week:

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – teachers and school staff

Thursday, Jan. 23 – first responders and military

Saturday, Jan. 25 – city employees

Sunday, Jan. 26 – ASU students

Nothing Bundt Cakes also sells décor, gifts, party supplies and other celebratory items.

The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The bakery is located next to T-Mobile and GolfTec at the open-air shopping center near Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive.

