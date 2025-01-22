Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Tempe Marketplace bake shop

Jan 22, 2025, 8:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Nothing Bundt Cakes at Tempe Marketplace is now open. The popular bakery chain is offering giveaways throughout the week in celebration of its grand opening.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, during which 20% of all proceeds will be donated to Tempe Community Action. On Saturday, guests can receive a complimentary confetti Bundtlet.

The Tempe Marketplace location is also offering a 20% discount for in-bakery cake purchases and one free Bundtlet per guest for certain groups throughout the week:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 22 – teachers and school staff
  • Thursday, Jan. 23 – first responders and military
  • Saturday, Jan. 25 – city employees
  • Sunday, Jan. 26 – ASU students

RELATED STORIES

Nothing Bundt Cakes also sells décor, gifts, party supplies and other celebratory items.

The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The bakery is located next to T-Mobile and GolfTec at the open-air shopping center near Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

2 Somalian men living in Tucson wanted to fight for ISIS...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 Somalian men living in Tucson sentenced to prison for ISIS conspiracy

Two Somalian men living in Tucson named Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 26, and Abdi Yemeni Hussein, 25, wanted to fight for ISIS, prosecutors said.

2 hours ago

Glendale police chief Chris Briggs...

Danny Shapiro

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs retiring after 32 years with department

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs is retiring from the department after 32 years of service, he announced Thursday.

5 hours ago

Andy Biggs wants to end birthright citizenship via 2025 bill...

Serena O'Sullivan

Andy Biggs backs bill that would codify Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona's fifth congressional district, is working with other Republicans to end birthright citizenship through a new bill.

6 hours ago

Woman accused of torturing and killing dogs in Mesa off...

Serena O'Sullivan

County prosecutors opt not to pursue case against Mesa woman accused of torturing, killing dogs

Maricopa County prosecutors will not move forward in the case of a Mesa woman who was accused of torturing and killing dogs in November.

9 hours ago

The judge in Arizona's multistate lawsuit against President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright...

Kevin Stone

Judge in Arizona’s multistate lawsuit temporarily blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes won the first battle in her multistate lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

10 hours ago

Authorities rescinded evacuation orders for Queen Valley not long after issuing them Thursday....

Kevin Stone

Evacuation orders for brush fire in rural Pinal County have been lifted

Authorities lifted evacuation orders not long after issuing them Thursday for a rural Pinal County community threatened by a brush fire.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Tempe Marketplace bake shop